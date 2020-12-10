Shoplifting Suspects Make Off with Toilet Paper From Murfreesboro Kroger

Detectives need assistance in identifying two individuals who took several packages of toilet paper from the Kroger on Middle Tennessee Blvd. and left the store without paying on November 24, 2020.

The individuals fled into the old Fred’s parking lot where loss prevention lost sight of them. The toilet paper was recovered from a trash can at the old Fred’s building. The suspects were dropped off at the front doors of the Kroger in what appeared to be a newer model 4-door silver car.

If you know these individuals, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email [email protected]