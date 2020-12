Detectives need assistance in identifying the individual who took three Roku devices from Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy. and left the store without paying on December 3, 2020.

He was confronted by Walmart loss prevention and the suspect returned two of the stolen Roku devices and then fled the store while still concealing the third device.

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email [email protected]