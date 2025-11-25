Shop With The Sheriff Fundraiser Returns Tuesday At All Three Toot’s Locations

Rutherford County SROs are inviting the community to join them Tuesday, Dec. 2, for their annual Shop with the Sheriff fundraiser at all three Toot’s restaurants in Murfreesboro. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Broad Street, South Church Street, and Franklin Road locations.

SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox said the fundraiser helps bring Christmas joy to students whose families are struggling financially. Many children, he said, feel heartbroken when they wake up on Christmas morning without gifts, and the program gives SROs a way to step in and show them they’re cared for.

Funds raised will allow deputies to take about 30 elementary-aged students Christmas shopping at Walmart. SROs say the trip not only provides presents but also strengthens their connection with students who might need extra support.

Toot’s President Nick Hays said the fundraiser is one of the restaurant’s most meaningful traditions, adding that employees look forward to seeing the community come together to support local families.

Families unable to attend can still donate by sending contributions to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office or through the provided PayPal link.

