Shine Bright at New Year’s Eve Ball at the Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, a two-Michelin-star hotel, invites guests to ring in 2026 spectacularly at The New Year’s Eve Ball. This all-inclusive soirée brings glitz, glamour, and lively energy to SoBro.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Hotel’s fifth-floor Grand Ballroom transforms into a shimmering, dance-filled celebration overlooking the sweeping views of Nashville’s downtown skyline and the Cumberland River.

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, guests will sip and savour at a premium open bar offering top-shelf spirits, handcrafted cocktails, and Champagne, alongside a selection of elevated passed hors d’oeuvres and indulgent food stations.

Taking the stage for the evening will be Nashville’s own The Downtown Band from DBE Artists, whose high-energy performances will set the dance floor aglow and keep guests in the festive spirit well past midnight. As the countdown begins, expect a moment or sparkling celebration complete with a Champagne toast and unforgettable views that make it a night to remember.

Tickets for The New Year’s Eve Ball are priced at USD 295++ for Hotel guests and USD 375++ for outside guests, available for purchase exclusively through OpenTable.

Celebrate the Night, Stay for the New Year

Toast to new beginnings with a Four Seasons stay, inclusive of special pricing for the Grand Ballroom New Year’s Eve celebration. Enjoy a leisurely breakfast the morning after with a dining credit and enjoy a 2:00 pm late checkout allowing for a relaxed start to 2026. Complimentary overnight valet parking is included on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Reserve a Celebration

To book a stay or learn more about The New Year’s Eve Ball, call 615-610-6995 or visit online.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email