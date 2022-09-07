Sheriff’s Office to Host 9-11 Ceremony

Rutherford County residents will memorialize the victims of 9-11, the emergency responders who died and the military who responded during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh invites community residents to attend the 21st annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the 9-11 Memorial at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway.

“The Sheriff’s Office brings the community together each year to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001,” Fitzhugh said. “We also honor the military who lost their lives defending the U.S.”

Tennessee Army National Guard Col. Mark Tyndall will be the keynote speaker.

Col. Tyndall now serves as director of strategic plans and policy at the Joint Forces Headquarters of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and masters’ degrees from the American Military University and the United States Army War College.

Col. Tyndall earned the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Kosovo Campaign Medal and the Iraqi Campaign Medal.

Riverdale Women’s Chorale will sing patriotic songs and trumpeters from MTSU’s School of Music will play “Taps.”

Smyrna Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Sheriff’s Office honor guards will participate.

The ceremony is free and will last about one hour.