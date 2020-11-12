Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Three awareness checkpoints will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, to combat the rising number of traffic deaths this year in Rutherford County, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said.

Forty people lost their lives in traffic crashes this year as compared with 23 at this time last year, said Sgt. Michael Rodgers.

“The holiday season is notoriously rough for traffic fatalities,” Rodgers said, explaining seven people died in traffic crashes last year in November and December.

To prevent more deaths, the Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring three awareness checkpoints Friday night to remind drivers to save lives by obeying traffic laws.

Checkpoints will be at the following high traffic areas:

· 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway) at Christiana Middle School.

· 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., U.S. Highway 41/70 South (New Nashville Highway) near Interstate 840.

· 11 p.m. to midnight, Rutherford Boulevard near East Main Street near MTSU.

About one-third of the traffic deaths occurred on Interstate 24 where deputies wrote tickets for drivers traveling more than 100 mph.

Drivers can save lives by slowing down, refraining from driving when under the influence of alcohol or drugs and not using cell phones while driving.