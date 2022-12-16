Sheriff’s Office Promotes Kyle Evans to Major

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted Capt. Kyle Evans to Major Evans during a ceremony Tuesday.

Evans joined the Sheriff’s Office as the staff attorney in December 2021.

His primary duties include overseeing legal matters related to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s law enforcement and detention divisions, providing legal advice to the sheriff and the command staff, overseeing professional responsibility and serving as the liaison between Sheriff Fitzhugh, the county attorney and other county department leaders.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Rutherford County, Sheriff Fitzhugh and the Sheriff’s Office employees,” Evans said. “Staying current on important legal matters will help protect and better serve the deputies and citizens by improving professionalism for Sheriff’s Office employees.”

Sheriff Fitzhugh congratulated Evans for achieving the promotion and looks forward to working with him on legal matters.

Evans is a graduate of the Nashville School of Law. He earned his degree while working fulltime at Murfreesboro Police Department.

He graduated from the three-month FBI National Academy Dec. 8 in Quantico, Va.

Evans launched his law enforcement career at 21 years ago at MTSU Police. He joined Murfreesboro Police one year later.

He served as the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s director of handgun permits before joining the Sheriff’s Office.