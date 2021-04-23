rutherford county drug take back day

Old and unused medicines, liquid medicines and a small amount of needles may be brought to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for safe disposal Saturday.

Deputies will accept the medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24 at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, said Evidence Sgt. Robert Dowell.

“We will also take vapes,” Dowell said.

Unused and expired pills and tablets may be disposed of any time in a bin located in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, Dowell said. Vapes, needles and liquid medicines are not accepted in the bins.

The sheriff’s office will safely dispose of the unwanted medicines.

Drug Take Back Day is sponsored nationwide by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Residents who dispose of the medications may help prevent drug addictions and overdose deaths.

About 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported.

The survey showed a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends kept in the homes.

Disposing of the medicine prevents other people from using prescription drugs not prescribed to them and protects the environment by not disposing of medicines into the water system, the DEA reported.


