Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

High school student Luke Allen was reported missing Nov. 13.

Luke, 17, of Rutherford County, is believed to be staying with friends.

He was last seen wearing black jeans with a red bandana around his left leg, military boots, a grey and red letterman-style jacket and camouflage hat. His hair is red and purple.

People who have information about Luke are asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.