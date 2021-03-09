MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are in search of the man who vandalized a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Incident Command vehicle and spewing profanities on the radio at a county COVID testing site on Wednesday, March 3.

Officers responded to the State Farm COVID testing site, 2500 Memorial Blvd., around 8:52 p.m. after a Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency dispatcher heard radio transmissions from an unknown person.

A window on the 2005 Winnebago vehicle was broken out, but nothing appeared to be missing inside.

Surveillance video at the testing site shows a man carrying an object in his hand while checking doors on the State Farm building.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person should email leads to [email protected].