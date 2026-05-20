Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Helping Run For The Wall Participants

Run For The Wall motorcyclists visited residents of the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro Tuesday enroute to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Vietnam veterans traveled on motorcycles through America’s heartland in 1989 to inform residents that thousands of veterans were unaccounted for after the country’s wars.

Their efforts resulted in the Run For The Wall, an annual cross-country motorcycle ride to honor veterans and their families and friends and to raise awareness about missing Prisoners of War and veterans Mission in Action.

Run For The Wall’s motto is “We Ride For Those Who Can’t.”

Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell and Deputy Brad Lynn escorted motorcyclists through Rutherford County to the home and onto Wilson County, said Ashley Lamm, director of marketing and development for the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro.

“They (Run For The Wall motorcyclists) have visited our facility for the past three years and it’s always a favorite day,” Lamm said.

Bloodhound Fred howled at the home, gaining the attention of a veteran.

“Where’s that hound dog?” the veteran asked.

Tidwell removed Fred from his patrol car to meet the veterans.

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Besides advocating for POWs and MIAs, Run For The Wall welcomes veterans home and tries to heal their experiences.

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