Sheriff’s Blood Assurance Bloodmobile Collection Could Help Save 120 Lives

About 120 patients’ lives may be saved, thanks to Sheriff’s Office deputies and community members donating 40 units of blood Tuesday to Blood Assurance.

Life-saving blood will be used by trauma, surgery and cancer patients and newborn babies. Each unit of blood may save three lives.

The collection was part of the Battle of the Badges friendly competition between the Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police, Murfreesboro Fire-Rescue, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

Blood Assurance collected a total of 157 units of blood at the Sheriff’s Office and Patterson Park Community Center, enough to help save 462 lives of people in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.

Here are the totals:

• Sheriff’s Office – 40 units

• Emergency Medical Services – 39 units

• Murfreesboro Police – 37 units

• Rutherford County Fire & Rescue – 21 units

• Murfreesboro Fire-Rescue – 17 units

