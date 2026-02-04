Sheriff’s Transport Deputy Retires After 30 Years Of Service Across Tennessee

Sheriff’s Transport Deputy Brook Halfacre spent his 30-year career picking up and delivering inmates throughout Tennessee.

“I’ve been to all 95 county jails and 15 prisons and the federal pen in Memphis as well,” Halfacre remembered just before his retirement event Friday. “It was pretty cool to see each one.”

He was on duty traveling to each county except Scott County. He, his wife and son stopped by when he was off duty a few months ago so he could complete his record.

“It was a lot of traveling,” Halfacre said.

He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1995 as a detention deputy where he worked seven years. He transferred to transport where he spent 23 years, Halfacre picked up inmates wanted in Rutherford County and drove them to other jails and prisons.

The inmates ranged from people who committed misdemeanor crimes to murderers.

He is the longest-running transport deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.

During Halfacre’s retirement event, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “We’re going to miss you. Come on back to visit.”

Capt. Joey King, who supervised Halfacre, said he respected him for his service.

Halfacre said he appreciated his fellow deputies.

“I love you guys,” Halfacre said.

