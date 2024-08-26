Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scammers Pretending to be Law Enforcement

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a scam in which scammers are pretending to be law enforcement.

Recently, a resident received a text for the arrest of a witness in U.S. District Court, reports the Sheriff’s Office.

But authorities say this is a fake warrant.

If you receive this text, please ignore it and do not respond, advises the sheriff’s office. It’s just an effort by scammers trying to trick you out of your hard-earned money.

The sheriff’s office also says scammers are using the names of Sheriff’s Capt. David Hailey and Capt. Will Holton to deceive people.

The sheriff’s office says they do not send texts or call citizens to request money to take care of warrants. If you receive a call or text asking for money from people saying they are from the sheriff’s office, it is a scam. Simply hang up.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

