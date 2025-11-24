Sheriff’s Office Addresses Circulating Photo In Ongoing Search For Sebastian Rogers

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to be cautious after a photo circulating online was mistaken for missing 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers .

According to investigators, the individual shown in the image shared on November 23 is not Sebastian.

Deputies stressed that the search for the teenager remains active and that any credible sightings or information should be reported immediately.

Sebastian was last seen on February 26, 2024, in the Stafford Court area of Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black, square-framed glasses. Sebastian has autism and other medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

DOB: December 7, 2008

Hair: Blond or Brown

Eyes: Brown or Hazel Height: 5’5″

Weight: 120 pounds Sex: Male

Race: White

If you have any information regarding Sebastian’s whereabouts, please contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or [email protected], your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

