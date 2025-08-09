Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East to Appear on Fox’s ‘Special Forces’

Four-time Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson East and former NFL player Andrew East were unveiled in the cast announcement for the upcoming season of FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The new season will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 25th on FOX, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Shawn and Andrew join other cast members, including locals Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker, along with Jussie Smollett, Teresa & Gia Giudice, Eva Marcille, Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Mark Estes, Chanel Iman, Brianna LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone, and Nick Young.

Celebrities from all genres take on — and try to survive — demanding training exercises led by directing staff agents, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the agents. Viewers see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience and revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character.

