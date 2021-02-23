Shake Up Your Fitness Routine in 4 Weeks

Whether you are new to exercise and unsure where to start or looking for something to mix up your regular routine, a 4-week fitness challenge could be exactly what you need to breakthrough! Form new healthy habits or move beyond your plateau with this easy-to-follow 4-week fitness challenge.

Day 1 / 8 / 15 / 22: Lower Body Strength Workout

Day 2 / 9 / 16 / 23: Upper Body Strength Workout

Day 3 / 10 / 17 / 24: Cross-training Workout

Day 4 / 11 / 18 / 25: Full Body Strength Workout

Day 5 / 12 / 19 / 26: Core Strength Workout

Day 6 / 13 / 20 / 27: Cross-training Workout

Day 7 / 14 / 21 / 28: Rest and Recovery

Some of these definitions are fairly self-explanatory:

Lower body: legs and glutes.

Upper body: arms, chest and back.

Full body: everything!

Core: abdominal muscles in the middle (both front and back).

There are many ways to exercise each muscle group. Boredom need not kick in. If something doesn’t feel right, switch to an alternative exercise.

But what exactly is strength versus cross-training? Strength workouts focus on building muscle by expanding and contracting (squeezing) muscle groups in a controlled manner. You can use machines, barbells, dumbbells and even body weight!

Cross-training is anything that isn’t strength training. It can be a cardio machine like a treadmill, a rower or an elliptical. It could be a spin class or other group fitness class. Or, cross-training could incorporate a mind/body class like yoga.

Week 1: Safety First

During this first week, concentrate primarily on your form with the strength exercises. Doing an exercise correctly and safely means you’ll be able to work out longer instead of being out because of injury. The weights are less important than the form right now.

To ensure good form, consider meeting with a personal trainer. These experts can help you find the right strength exercises for your body and goals.

Week 2: Increase Reps

Your form is spot-on. Now it’s time to see what you can do! If you started out doing three sets of 10, try to increase your reps on strength workouts. Shoot for three sets of 15. Or if you start with two sets of 8, do two sets of 12. If you can’t finish your last set, it’s okay. You still did more reps than last week!

Week 3: Try a New Cross-training Workout

If you’ve never tried a group fitness class, this is your chance! Only ever done yoga? Try Zumba® or a cycle class! Burned out on the treadmill? Try a rower or elliptical machine! This week, take the opportunity to break through your comfort zone. Nothing kills the effort of consistency in a workout like becoming complacent or bored.

Week 4: Go Another Round or Increase Weights

If you’ve been doing two sets these exercises the past three weeks, add a third set to your workouts. If you’ve been holding steady at the same weight, try increasing the weights a little bit. You may not be able to complete the new set or do all the sets at the new weight. That’s all right. Breakthroughs are incremental. Whatever you can do, just push a little harder. Do a little more. Risk being a little sore. You’ll grow to love that feeling because it means you worked for it, you earned it. You’re awesome!

