Shaboozey’s Outlaws Never Die Tour to Stop in Nashville

GRAMMY®-winning, record-breaking singer-songwriter Shaboozey has announced the Outlaws Never Die Tour. Following its July 31st release, his new concept album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales will come to life onstage alongside beloved hits as Shaboozey brings his lauded, high-energy show to theaters and arenas throughout America and Canada.

After previously announced festival dates throughout the summer, Shaboozey will kick off the Outlaws Never Die Tour with a show in Phoenix in early September and stop at Ascend Amphitheater on September 18th.

Buy tickets HERE.

Shaboozey has partnered with PLUS1 for the Outlaws Never Die Tour, with $1 from each ticket supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

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“Music has an extraordinary power to bring people together and inspire change, and we’re incredibly grateful to Shaboozey for using his voice and his tour to support St. Jude through this PLUS1 campaign,” said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Development for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Generosity like this helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.”

The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales is a cinematic outlaw revenge story with a tragic love at its center. After watching her sheriff father murdered by the Bootcut Boys, Cherie Lee abandons the badge and hunts the gang down one by one. In the middle of her vengeance, she unexpectedly falls for one of the outlaws. He believes loving her can redeem him; she hopes loving him can quiet her darkness. They’re both wrong. In the final act, Cherie chooses blood over love, killing the man who loves her most and fully becoming what she set out to destroy.

The news of Shaboozey’s latest album arrives to more anticipation than ever, following a whirlwind two years kicked off by 2024’s breakthrough record Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going and a slew of smash hits including the GRAMMY®-nominated “Good News” and the history-making, Diamond-certified “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Last year, Shaboozey released the expanded edition of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, featuring “Amen” with Jelly Roll, which won the GRAMMY® for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Earlier this month, he received two Academy Of Country Music Award nominations, including New Male Artist Of The Year and Music Event Of The Year for “Amen.” The Outlaws Never Die Tour marks Shaboozey’s return to solo dates after joining Jelly Roll as a special guest in Australia on the Down Under 2025 Tour, as well as criss-crossing America with a string of sold-out shows on his own Great American Roadshow tour last fall.

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