Severe Weather Round 2 Today 3-15-2025

Expect Severe Weather to crank back up around noon and be an all afternoon event. The updated Severe Prediction mocel shows many in mid-state at a 3-4 level so continue to be weather aware. Flood Watch and Wind Advisory remain in effect and would not be surprised if more watches and warning are issued throughout the day. This remains a very dangerous situation so be aware.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 455 AM CDT Sat Mar 15 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-152000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0003.000000T0000Z-250316T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of South Carthage, Tennessee Ridge, Carthage, Celina, Nashville, Sparta, Gordonsville, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Clifton, Lawrenceburg, Livingston, Hohenwald, New Johnsonville, Lebanon, Hartsville, Smyrna, Allardt, Woodbury, McEwen, Gallatin, Ashland City, Centerville, Springfield, Clarksville, Kingston Springs, Shelbyville, Jamestown, Dickson, Altamont, Mount Juliet, Spencer, Linden, Lobelville, Gainesboro, Murfreesboro, Byrdstown, Lewisburg, Brentwood, Pulaski, Waverly, Coalmont, Franklin, Tullahoma, McMinnville, Smithville, Manchester, Cookeville, Waynesboro, La Vergne, Erin, Dover, Lafayette, Crossville, and Columbia 455 AM CDT Sat Mar 15 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Expected rainfall amounts have increased over the last several hours. While most in Middle TN will see 2 to 3 inches, several areas west of I-65 could see 4 to 5 inches with some seeing upwards of 6 inches by midnight tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$ 27

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 455 AM CDT Sat Mar 15 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-152000- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-250316T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of South Carthage, Tennessee Ridge, Carthage, Celina, Nashville, Sparta, Gordonsville, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Clifton, Lawrenceburg, Livingston, Hohenwald, New Johnsonville, Lebanon, Hartsville, Smyrna, Allardt, Woodbury, McEwen, Gallatin, Ashland City, Centerville, Springfield, Clarksville, Kingston Springs, Shelbyville, Jamestown, Dickson, Altamont, Mount Juliet, Spencer, Linden, Lobelville, Gainesboro, Murfreesboro, Byrdstown, Lewisburg, Brentwood, Pulaski, Waverly, Coalmont, Franklin, Tullahoma, McMinnville, Smithville, Manchester, Cookeville, Waynesboro, La Vergne, Erin, Dover, Lafayette, Crossville, and Columbia 455 AM CDT Sat Mar 15 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 53. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

