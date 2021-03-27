severe weather alert for march 27
photo: NWS

UPDATE: March 27, 7:30am

Original Story:

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee from mid-morning hours on Saturday through at least Sunday morning. Above is a graphic of where NWS thinks the majority of severe weather will be focused.

What to Know:

  • Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7am Saturday Until 7pm Sunday
  • Storm will come in two waves – the first in the morning, then there will be a brief break and then another Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning
  • These storms are predicted to be strong to severe, bringing an additional 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts ranging from 4 to 5 inches of rainfall to already saturated ground conditions.
  • While severe hail/wind is possible in the morning, the greater severe risk arrives Saturday afternoon overnight into Sunday. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind all possible.


