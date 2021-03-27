UPDATE: March 27, 7:30am
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Smyrna TN, La Vergne TN, Lebanon TN until 8:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/9CaWkcJVHg
— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 27, 2021
Original Story:
Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee from mid-morning hours on Saturday through at least Sunday morning. Above is a graphic of where NWS thinks the majority of severe weather will be focused.
What to Know:
- Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7am Saturday Until 7pm Sunday
- Storm will come in two waves – the first in the morning, then there will be a brief break and then another Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning
- These storms are predicted to be strong to severe, bringing an additional 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts ranging from 4 to 5 inches of rainfall to already saturated ground conditions.
- While severe hail/wind is possible in the morning, the greater severe risk arrives Saturday afternoon overnight into Sunday. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind all possible.