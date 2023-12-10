Severe Weather Leads to Multiple Fatalities

The storms and tornadoes that hit middle Tennessee on Saturday, December 9 have caused the deaths of, at least, six people.

Nashville OEM confirmed three fatalities in Madison.

We have teams assessing damage and looking for patients. Unfortunately, we can confirm there are 3 Fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 10, 2023

Officials in Montgomery County also confirmed three deaths due to the storms and over 20 others injured and treated at the hospital.

Clarksville’s mayor has declared a state of emergency and is enforcing a public curfew in the wake of the Clarksville tornado damage.

“In accordance with Section 1-1204 of the Official City Code, and in light of the natural disaster occurring today, I am declaring the City of Clarksville to be under a State of Emergency. In furtherance of the State of Emergency, I find it is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community to place the City under a Curfew for tonight (12/9) and tomorrow night (12/10) beginning at 9 p.m.”

While Sumner County also experienced widespread damage, the Sumner County Emergency Medical Services is not aware of any loss of life or life-threatening injuries.