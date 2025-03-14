Severe Weather Expected 3-15-2025 Prepare Now

It is no longer a matter of if or when. Will it be two rounds or one continuous round of severe activity from early Saturday morning through the rest of the day?

Here’s a quick breakdown:

2″-4″ of rain to fall in a very short period of time. Flooding is a concern.

Even outside of storms, wind gusts will reach 35+. We wouldn’t be surprised if a Wind Advisory is issued this afternoon.

Besides the high winds, hail and tornadoes are also on the menu.

Good news is if you can handle the winds , today won’t be too bad, a late afternoon isolated storm is not out of the realm of possibility.

Please take down Easter decorations and put away lawn furniture in a safe place.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get the weather and to have devices charged.

With high winds and this much rain, downed power lines may become an issue. Be prepared.

We think “round 1” will arrive between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Everything is on the table. Depending on timing is whether this is an all day event or there is a break as the atmosphere re-charges before we get “round 2” late morning -early afternoon Saturday. Again winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible.

Some pop-ups may be strong to severe ahead of lines, so be on your toes.

This is an evolving forecast and we will update as more information becomes available.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Low around 63. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

