SEVERE WEATHER ALERT UPDATE 3-24-2023

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has moved most of our readership to a Category 3 of 5 for an enhanced risk of storms tonight. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you as needed.

8:00 a.m. Ok let’s barrel right into this so you have plenty of time to prepare, because, well Mother Nature likes to show up at our door late at night on a Friday.

Expect High Wind Warnings this afternoon to be issued

There is a possibility of a Flood Watch being issued later in the day also for parts of Middle Tennessee.

Right now we are a 3 of 5 on the severity scale according to NWS

Straight-line winds will definitely be the concern, but, can’t rule out the tornado risk

Timing for Middle Tennessee: 9 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The severity will be dependent on how much instability we get in the atmosphere. Simply put the higher the temperature and humidity, the greater the severe chance.

There will probably be a round of strong storms coming thru most areas later this morning thru early afternoon. This will not be the main event. Depending on how much instability they suck out of the atmosphere will have a great effect on what we see this evening.

Good news, your weekend looks pretty decent.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar and updated watches and warnings find your county here

We will update throughout the day as needed

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.