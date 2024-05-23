SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 5-23-2024

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 293 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 145 PM EDT THU MAY 23 2024 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 293 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC001-003-007-013-015-021-025-027-031-035-037-041-049-057-061- 067-087-093-105-111-117-119-129-133-137-141-143-145-147-149-151- 153-159-165-169-173-175-177-185-187-189-240000- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0293.240523T1745Z-240524T0000Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BEDFORD BLEDSOE CAMPBELL CANNON CHEATHAM CLAIBORNE CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB FENTRESS GRAINGER GRUNDY HANCOCK JACKSON KNOX LOUDON MACON MARSHALL MAURY MORGAN OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RHEA ROANE ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SCOTT SEQUATCHIE SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE UNION VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON

This Afternoon Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. High near 80. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

