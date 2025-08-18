Several Tennessee Colleges Named Among Best in the U.S.

For students and families navigating the maze of higher education options, the right college can make all the difference in shaping success and opportunity. Unlike traditional rankings that focus on test scores and selectivity, Colleges of Distinction highlights institutions that excel in engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes. These schools provide more than just academics—they offer hands-on learning, supportive faculty, vibrant campus life, and strong career pathways that prepare students for life after graduation.

Here are the colleges in Tennessee recognized for delivering an exceptional undergraduate experience and earning the Colleges of Distinction honor for 2025:

Belmont University

Carson-Newman University

Christian Brothers University

Johnson University

Lee University

Lincoln Memorial University

Lipscomb University

Maryville College

Middle Tennessee State University

Milligan University

Tennessee Technological University

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville

