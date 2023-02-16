Several Puppies Stolen From Murfreesboro Animal Rehabilitation Center

Several puppies were stolen from a Murfreesboro animal shelter on February 14, 2023.

The Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation Center stated their foster home on Teakwood Court was broken into and three puppies – Rufus, Milo and Oliver – were taken out of their crates.

1 of 3

The animal refuge center said dogs that belonged to the person fostering the puppies were also stolen, leaving them to believe that the thieves were after those specific puppies.

Murfreesboro Police say the burglary is now under investigation.

The Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation Center is asking nearby residents to be on the lookout on sites like Craig’s List or social media.

If you see them for sale, please call Murfreesboro Police or text Holly at 615-310-5996 or Nancy at 615-300-6452.