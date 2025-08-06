Several Middle TN Hospitals Recognized Nationally for Heart, Stroke Care

61 hospitals in Tennessee are among the 4,800 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of work to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Daniel Muñoz, M.D., M.P.A., executive medical director and American Heart Association Southeast regional board member. “It is energizing to see over 60 Tennessee hospitals recognized for their dedication to making a positive difference for patients with cardiovascular disease. High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Tennessee, 61 hospitals were recognized this year:

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown, Nashville
    Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Murfreesboro
    Ascension Saint Thomas West, Nashville
    Baptist Memorial Hospital – Carroll County, Huntingdon
    Baptist Memorial Hospital – Memphis, Memphis
    Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville
    Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol
    CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Chattanooga
    CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Hixson
    Childrens Hospital at Erlanger (FKA TC Thompson Childrens Hospital at Erlanger), Chattanooga
    Claiborne Medical Center, Tazewell
    Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cookeville
    Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville
    East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville
    Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Chattanooga
    Erlanger East Hospital, Chattanooga
    Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville
    Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville
    Hancock County Hospital, Sneedville
    Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Rogersville
    Highpoint Health-Riverview with Ascension Saint Thomas, Carthage
    Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport
    Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Jackson
    Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City
    LaConte Medical Center, Sevierville
    Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia
    Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Germantown
    Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge
    Methodist North Hospital, Memphis
    Methodist South Hospital (FKA Methodist Hospital South), Memphis
    Methodist University Hospital, Memphis
    Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System, Morristown
    Newport Medical Center, Newport
    NorthCrest Medical Center, Springfield
    Parkridge East Hospital, Chattanooga
    Parkridge Medical Center, Chattanooga
    Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville
    Roane Medical Center, Harriman
    Saint Francis Hospital – Bartlett, Bartlett
    Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis
    Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Sewanee, Sewanee
    Starr Regional Medical Center – Athens Campus, Athens
    Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin
    Tennova – North Knoxville Medical Center, Powell
    Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center, La Follette
    Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Clarksville
    The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville
    TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Brentwood
    TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, Hendersonville
    TriStar Horizon Medical Center, Dickson
    TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Nashville
    TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, Nashville
    TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, Smyrna
    TriStar Summit Medical Center, Hermitage
    Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Tullahoma
    Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville
    Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Lebanon
    West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, Dyersburg
    West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital, Martin
    Williamson Health, Franklin

