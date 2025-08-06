Several Middle TN Hospitals Recognized Nationally for Heart, Stroke Care

61 hospitals in Tennessee are among the 4,800 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of work to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Daniel Muñoz, M.D., M.P.A., executive medical director and American Heart Association Southeast regional board member. “It is energizing to see over 60 Tennessee hospitals recognized for their dedication to making a positive difference for patients with cardiovascular disease. High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”
Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Tennessee, 61 hospitals were recognized this year:
- Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown, Nashville
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Murfreesboro
Ascension Saint Thomas West, Nashville
Baptist Memorial Hospital – Carroll County, Huntingdon
Baptist Memorial Hospital – Memphis, Memphis
Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville
Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol
CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Chattanooga
CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Hixson
Childrens Hospital at Erlanger (FKA TC Thompson Childrens Hospital at Erlanger), Chattanooga
Claiborne Medical Center, Tazewell
Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cookeville
Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville
Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Chattanooga
Erlanger East Hospital, Chattanooga
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville
Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville
Hancock County Hospital, Sneedville
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Rogersville
Highpoint Health-Riverview with Ascension Saint Thomas, Carthage
Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport
Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Jackson
Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City
LaConte Medical Center, Sevierville
Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia
Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Germantown
Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge
Methodist North Hospital, Memphis
Methodist South Hospital (FKA Methodist Hospital South), Memphis
Methodist University Hospital, Memphis
Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System, Morristown
Newport Medical Center, Newport
NorthCrest Medical Center, Springfield
Parkridge East Hospital, Chattanooga
Parkridge Medical Center, Chattanooga
Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville
Roane Medical Center, Harriman
Saint Francis Hospital – Bartlett, Bartlett
Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis
Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Sewanee, Sewanee
Starr Regional Medical Center – Athens Campus, Athens
Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin
Tennova – North Knoxville Medical Center, Powell
Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center, La Follette
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Clarksville
The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville
TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Brentwood
TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, Hendersonville
TriStar Horizon Medical Center, Dickson
TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Nashville
TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, Nashville
TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, Smyrna
TriStar Summit Medical Center, Hermitage
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Tullahoma
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Lebanon
West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, Dyersburg
West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital, Martin
Williamson Health, Franklin
