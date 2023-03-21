Several Individuals Wanted in Williamson County

The following individuals are wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff for an Outstanding Probation Violation as of March 20, 2023:
- Stephen L. Austin DOB 04/30/1989
- William Baker DOB 04/01/1988
- Octaysia Brown DOB 08/20/2000
- Lorraine A. Burnett DOB 05/01/1982
- Elias Cane DOB 10/06/1996
- Tanner Chapman DOB 01/12/1994
- Taricka L. Dailey DOB 06/17/2000
- Kiersten S. DeGraff DOB 01/11/1992
- Victoria P. Felts DOB 06/15/1993
- Stephanie L. Fleming DOB 05/29/1975
- Danielle Gaalswky-Wise DOB 02/25/1986
- Lawanda Givans DOB 10/28/1996
- William C. Goodrich DOB 05/12/1992
- Carter J. Johnson DOB 09/13/1990
- Jaylen King DOB 09/28/1997
- Lakina M. Lay DOB 08/19/1991
- Dominisha McBee DOB 01/30/1996
- Laquisha Richardson DOB 06/23/1995
- Christopher L. Stone DOB 09/03/1977
- Jamie E. Thompson DOB 11/04/1981
Contact the Williamson County Criminal Warrants Office @ 615-790-5565 to schedule a time to be booked, released from jail on an ROR Bond(no cash or bondman required) and given a date for a court appearance