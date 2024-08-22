Seven Dores Make Senior Bowl Watch List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt is represented by seven student-athletes on the watch list for the 2025 Senior Bowl.

Quincy Skinner Jr., Eli Stowers, Steven Losoya, Gunnar Hansen, De’Rickey Wright, Mark Davis and CJ Taylor all made the watch list as announced by the Senior Bowl Wednesday morning.

Skinner has played in 28 career games for Vandy with 37 receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns. The Pompano Beach, Florida, native had a catch in nine of 10 games played last season and is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Stowers is entering his first season at Vandy. The Denton, Texas, native began his college career as a four-star quarterback at Texas A&M before transferring to New Mexico State. After sustaining a shoulder injury, Stowers moved to tight end and had 35 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns last fall for the Aggies. He earned honorable mention All-Conference USA recognition for his efforts.

Losoya also enters his first season with the Commodores after previously playing at Mississippi State and Middle Tennessee. He returns to his native Nashville having played in 43 career games with 32 starts for both the Bulldogs and Blue Raiders. He started all 12 games for Mississippi State last fall and did not allow a sack in 697 snaps.

Hansen enters his senior season at Vandy having started 23 career games, including all 12 last fall. His 18 consecutive starts entering 2024 give him the longest active streak on the team. He has played 1,400 snaps for the Dores and was an SEC Academic Honor Roll selection as a sophomore.

Wright enters his fifth season at Vanderbilt as a preseason All-SEC pick by Athlon. In 35 career games, the Gadsen, Alabama, native has 26 starts, 131 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. He ranked 11th among SEC safeties in pass coverage per Pro Football Focus last season and was named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week after making two interceptions in the lid-lifter against Hawai’i.

Davis will miss the 2024 campaign, his first at Vanderbilt, due to injury. The Bradenton, Florida, native began his career at Buffalo, playing in eight games for the Bulls, before transferring to Southern Illinois. At SIU, he developed into an honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player in 2023. He started all 13 games and made 33 tackles and three interceptions. Over two years with the Salukis, Davis recorded 45 tackles.

Taylor is Vandy’s active career leader in tackles entering 2024. He’s played in 29 career games with 17 starts, totaling 117 tackles, 14.5 for loss while adding 11 passes defended and three interceptions. A preseason All-SEC pick by Phil Steele and Athlon entering this fall, Taylor had the fourth-best PFF defensive grade among the league’s linebackers last year.

The Commodores open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 when Virginia Tech visits FirstBank Stadium (11 a.m. on ESPN). Click here to buy tickets.

Source: Vanderbilt

