Seven Commodores Selected in 2024 MLB Draft

Seven Commodores were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft this week led by Bryce Cunningham and Carter Holton who were both taken in the second round.
There have been multiple Commodores taken in every draft since 2004 with six or more players being selected in four consecutive drafts. All-time, Vanderbilt has more than 200 players selected in the MLB Draft including an NCAA-leading 152 since 2003.
With five pitchers taken in this year’s draft, nearly 80 Commodore arms have been drafted since 2003.
- Bryce Cunningham – 2nd Round, 53rd Pick – New York Yankees
- Carter Holton – 2nd Round, 62nd Pick – Atlanta Braves
- Greysen Carter – 5th Round, 152nd Pick – New York Yankees
- Andrew Dutkanych IV – 7th Round, 201st Pick – St. Louis Cardinals
- Davis Diaz – 8th Round, 226th Pick – Oakland Athletics
- Devin Futrell – 10th Round, 297th Pick – Boston Red Sox
- Alan Espinal – 11th Round, 318th Pick – Colorado Rockies
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!