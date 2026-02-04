Seven Adult Detention Center Inmates Graduate from the Re-Entry Program

Seven women viewed a news video showing inmates rebuilding their lives through the Rutherford County Re-Entry program during graduation ceremonies at the Adult Detention Center.

They were stunned to see one of the inmates featured in the video was Candy Blank who was the guest speaker at graduation, said Re-Entry Program Coordinator Lindsey R. Davis of the Rutherford County Recovery Court.

Blank delivered a powerful message of change that becomes possible with healthy coping skills.

“I participated in 13 classes,” Blank said. “Support from dedicated officers and volunteers sparked a turning point.”

A pivotal directive of the Re-Entry Program is to foster change in old thinking patterns.

“Within those walls, faith was rediscovered and the journey to recovery began —laying the foundation for where life stands today,” Blank said.

This is no small feat and Blank’s commitment to her recovery and her family is evident.

“Change begins when you’re willing to put in the work,” Blank said. “Those classes changed my life.”

Davis said the ceremony was not only a powerful and eye-opening experience for the current program participants, but a full circle moment for Blank as her former probation officer, detention staff and counselor were present at the ceremony.

She saw where she was before the consequences of her mistakes and has returned to being the reliable, loving mother and wife her children and family remember.

Blank now serves as a certified peer support specialist for the Safe Baby Court in Rutherford County.

Davis said these seven graduates earned certificates of completion in Moral Recognition Therapy and Anger Management and are actively participating in other cognitive behavioral therapy programs at the detention center.

Blank’s testimony is a powerful reminder that recovery is possible and programs like the Re-Entry Program truly make a difference.

Detention staff deputies coordinate with the Recovery Court to coordinate the Re-Entry classes for inmates.

This project is funded under an agreement with the State of Tennessee.

