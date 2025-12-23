SERVPRO Team Bisig Honors MFRD Firefighter with Life Saving Award

SERVPRO Business Development Representative Gary Farley presented Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Firefighter Dillion Meyer with the SERVPRO Team Bisig Life Saving Award at Fire Station 1.

Meyer was one of two firefighters recognized for rescuing an older man trapped inside his burning home on E. Burton Street. When crews arrived they encountered heavy smoke and flames pouring from a bedroom of the residence. Without hesitation, Firefighters Ryan St. Peter and Meyer entered the home, located the man, and carried him to safety.

The patient was suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. Firefighters immediately administered a Cyanokit®, a specialized medication carried by MFRD to counteract cyanide poisoning—a dangerous toxin commonly produced during residential structure fires.

“Firefighter Meyer’s actions reflect the courage, training, and selflessness we see from our first responders every day,” said Farley. “Because of his quick thinking and decisive action, a life was saved, and SERVPRO Team Bisig is proud to recognize his heroic efforts.”

SERVPRO Team Bisig presented the Life Saving Award to Meyer in recognition of his bravery, professionalism, and commitment to protecting the community.

