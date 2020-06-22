While Serenity Salt Cave opened in Murfreesboro five years ago, the benefits it brings to those with respiratory issues is helpful during this time. Himalayan salt’s anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties lessen the effects of sinus, bronchial, and upper respiratory issues by decreasing inflammation.

1 of 4

*photos from Serenity Salt Cave Murfreesboro Facebook

Salt therapy began in Eastern Europe in the 1950s, when it was discovered that salt miners rarely suffered from tuberculosis or respiratory diseases and that their skin looked younger. It was called Speleotherapy, and the Solotvyno Salt Mine in Ukraine, hundreds of meters below the surface of the earth, has been used as a treatment center for those suffering from chronic lung conditions ever since.

According to the Salt Therapy Association, in 1985 the Institute of Balneology, in collaboration with the salt cavers from Uzhgorod, developed the first Halotherapy device. This device replicates the conditions naturally found in a subterranean salt cave, causing micro-ground salt particles to disperse in the air with the same air pressure and moisture level. In 1991, with Glasnost and the fall of Soviet Russia, the device became available in the United States.

In this country, Dr. Margaret Smiechowski of Salt Cave, Inc., has developed cave rooms for Serenity in Murfreesboro, Nolensville, and Spring Hill. It is a growing business as people here become more and more interested in preventative health.

Himalayan salt is known as the purest form, and it is ultra-absorbent, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory. The Salt Therapy Association website explains that the salt particles are inhaled into the respiratory system, and the dry salt begins to absorb allergens, toxins, and other foreign substances in the lungs and throughout the respiratory tract, reducing inflammation and opening airways.

Serenity Salt Cave offers Salt Cave Sessions, as well as Iconic Detox Foot Baths, Infrared Saunas, and Heated Salt Brick Treatment for your feet. The business was built and is owned by Deana Tayler. For many years, she brought Halotherapy to her clients in Nolensville.

“After the [Nolensville Salt Cave] was such a success,” said Tayler, “it was a no brainer to create a salt cave in Murfreesboro, too…I expect my clients and the lives of Murfreesboro residents to be improved by the healing properties this cave provides.”

The sessions last 45 minutes in a room filled with 12 thousand pounds of salt and kept at a consistent 71 degrees. Clients sit in a zero-radius chair and listen to soothing music. No electronic devices, food, drink, or talking is allowed. The idea is to relax and unwind while taking in the nurturing effects of the salt.

Many Himalayan salt products are also available at Serenity Sale Cave, including lamps, diffusers, scrubs, soaps, and salt bricks.

Serenity Salt Cave

2705 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 494-9920

serenitysaltcavetn.com

facebook.com/serenitysaltcavemurfreesboro

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:45 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:45 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:45 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.