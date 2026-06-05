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Home Murfreesboro Semi-Truck Fire Temporarily Shuts Down Lanes On I-24 East In Murfreesboro

Semi-Truck Fire Temporarily Shuts Down Lanes On I-24 East In Murfreesboro

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Emergency crews responded to a semi-truck fire on Interstate 24 East near Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro, temporarily shutting down lanes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

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According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews arrived to find the cab and engine compartment of the truck heavily involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control, preventing the fire from spreading to the trailer and its cargo.

No injuries were reported.

Responding units included Ladder 11, Rescue 11, Engine 9, Safety 1, Battalion Chief 1, and Battalion Chief 2.

Two lanes of I-24 East were temporarily closed during fire operations but have since reopened.

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