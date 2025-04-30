Semi Truck Fire Closes Lanes on I-24 near Joe B. Jackson Parkway

A semi truck fire has forced the closure of all westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Joe B. Jackson Parkway, halting traffic toward Nashville Tuesday morning.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders are on the scene working to contain and clear the fire. The blaze erupted in the westbound lanes, causing damage and heavy smoke across the interstate.

Eastbound traffic toward Chattanooga has been reduced to one lane as crews work to manage the situation from both sides of the highway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

