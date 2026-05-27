Wednesday, May 27, 2026
No menu items!
Home Murfreesboro Semi-Trailer Catches Fire On I-24 In Murfreesboro

Semi-Trailer Catches Fire On I-24 In Murfreesboro

By
Source Staff
-
0
31
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

A semi-trailer fire along eastbound Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro prompted a response from multiple fire crews Tuesday night and temporarily shut down part of the roadway.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said crews responded to a semi-trailer fire near Exit 78 on I-24 eastbound, where firefighters arrived to find the trailer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to quickly bring the blaze under control and extinguish it safely, according to the department.

Click for More News

During the response, two eastbound lanes of I-24 were temporarily closed as crews operated at the scene. No additional details, including possible injuries or a cause of the fire, were immediately released.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×