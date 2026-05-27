Semi-Trailer Catches Fire On I-24 In Murfreesboro

A semi-trailer fire along eastbound Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro prompted a response from multiple fire crews Tuesday night and temporarily shut down part of the roadway.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said crews responded to a semi-trailer fire near Exit 78 on I-24 eastbound, where firefighters arrived to find the trailer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to quickly bring the blaze under control and extinguish it safely, according to the department.

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During the response, two eastbound lanes of I-24 were temporarily closed as crews operated at the scene. No additional details, including possible injuries or a cause of the fire, were immediately released.

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