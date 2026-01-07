Semi Hauling 26k Pounds Of Pork And Beef Overturnes on I-840

A section of Interstate 840 eastbound in Rutherford County is closed following an overturned commercial motor vehicle and a secondary crash.

Authorities said the incident occurred at mile marker 46. The semi involved was hauling approximately 26,000 pounds of pork and beef. Cleanup and investigation efforts are ongoing, with full clearance expected by 10 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted, and drivers can exit at Exit 47 (Almaville Road) and re-enter I-840 eastbound beyond the closure. Drivers are urged to use caution and expect delays in the area.

