See What’s Coming to GEODIS Park for Barbie Game Day

NSH vs POR
Saturday, Mar. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT | GEODIS Park
- Nashville SC faces Portland Timbers
- Join us for Barbie Game DayTM to celebrate Women’s History Month and to champion all the women in our lives, on and off the pitch.
- Purchase a Bundle now to get one ticket to our Game Changers Women’s Panel on Wed. Mar. 5, one ticket to our match on Sat. Mar. 8, and more!
Gate Giveaway
Be one of the first 10K fans in the gates and receive an exclusive co-branded NSC x Barbie bandana, presented by Hyundai!
N the Fan Zone
- Snap a photo at one of our special Barbie Game DayTM Photo Ops, including a Barbie-themed Hyundai and a life-size Barbie box.
- Complete your matchday look with Simply Braids
- Let Dixie Land Face Painting add sparkle to your look with glitter face paint
Merch of the Match
- Shop brand new pink NSC gear at the Nashville SC Team Store
- Purchase this match’s exclusive Hatch Show Print commemorating Women’s History Month
Shop the all-new Women N Gold Boutique at the Northwest Team Store. Browse exclusive Nashville SC merchandise created for women, by women. RangerStitch will be on-site offering complimentary chainstitch embroidery customization with purchase.
Barbie Game DayTM Fit Check
You can be anything! Dress as your role model and submit your photo on matchday for a chance to be featured on the video board.
Get excited for Barbie Game DayTM by joining us for Game Changers, a happy hour followed by a panel of Game Changing women from our very own CBO, Lindsey Paola, Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East, and more!
Exclusive Ticket Offer for Barbie Game DayTM
Barbie Game Day(TM): Family 4 Pack
Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. | GEODIS Park | Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers
Grab four tickets for you and your family and receive $15 of loaded value for each ticket purchased. Loaded value is added to your tickets through the NSC Bucks platform inside of the Nashville SC App. This offer starts under $165 for a family of 4!
