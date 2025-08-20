See the New ‘Fallout’ Teaser Trailer for Season 2



Fallout is headed back to Prime Video for Season 2.

The Emmy-winning show will return on December 17 and pick up in the aftermath of Season 1’s epic finale. Season 2 takes audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.

Set 200 years after an apocalyptic event, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the hellscape their ancestors left behind. There, they are shocked to discover an incredibly complex and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

