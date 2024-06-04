See Photos from the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game

Folds of Honor TN held its 4th annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game on Monday, June 3rd. Due to rain, the game was delayed for two hours at Horizon Park, but eventually, it was game time. Teams featuring musicians, professional athletes, comedians, influencers, honorary military, and first responders go head-to-head in the annual softball game.

Folds of Honor TN, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen military members and first responders, is teaming up with companies dedicated to making a positive impact that champion various charitable initiatives and community outreach programs. The game is made possible by the generous support of the returning title sponsor, Jockey International, Inc. (Jockey), and other supporting sponsors, such as LKQ Corp and Budweiser, who ensure the impact of this game extends far beyond

Players included Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Brett Young, ERNEST, Raelynn, Charles Esten, Mitchell TenPenny, Chris Lane, Danae Hays, Julia Cole, Warren Zeiders, John Crist, Ashley Cooke, Shawn Booth, Jeremy Looper and special performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood during the 7th Inning Stretch, this event is one you will not want to miss.

See the photos below.



