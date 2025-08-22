See Photos from Sold Out ACM Honors Event at The Pinnacle

The Academy of Country Music® hosted a sold-out audience for the 18th ACM Honors on Wednesday at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards with live performances and tributes to some of the genre’s most impactful contributors. Often referenced as “the Country Music industry’s favorite night,” the program brought together artists, songwriters, industry leaders, and fans for an evening of recognition and once-in-a-lifetime moments.

The lineup kicked off with hosts Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson paying homage to 1991 ACM Pioneer Award winner Johnny Cash with a standout duet of “Jackson.”

Rising artist Carter Faith joined Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild on a duet of “Lies Lies Lies” penned by ACM Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon.

Record-breaking hit songwriter Ashley Gorley performed “I Am Not Okay,” honoring Jelly Roll’s ACM Lifting Lives Award. Though unable to attend in person, Jelly Roll shared an inspiring video message, taking the opportunity to pivot his recognition, encouraging more donations to ACM Lifting Lives’ impactful year-round initiatives.

Multi-Platinum and GRAMMY winning artist Amy Grant feted ACM Poets Award winner Mac McAnally with his 1992 composition “All These Years.” McAnally shared in his acceptance speech, “I have this wonderful circle of family and friends and great storytellers that believed in me before I believed in myself,” McAnally said as he accepted the ACM Poet’s Award, adding a message for “anybody else that tries to navigate life with their imagination like me.”

ACM Award winner Chris Janson performed his newly-penned song “Music Man,” sharing an emotional tribute to ACM Icon Award recipient Ben Vaughn. Accepting the award on behalf of their deceased father were Vaughn’s three children, who shared with the audience, “The support and love in this room and the legacy of the night are so beautiful, but it’s hard to realize that if our dad were here, we wouldn’t be standing here.”

Three-time ACM Award winner Jamey Johnson recognized ACM Milestone Award honoree Randy Travis with a moving rendition of Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses.”

ACM Lift Every Voice Award recipient Rissi Palmer was honored with a three-song medley performed by Miko Marks (“I’m Still Here”), Madeline Edwards (“Country Girl”), and K. Michelle (“Seeds”).

Presenter Tucker Wetmore performed his song “Already Had It,” celebrating ACM Film Award recipient “Twisters.”

Six-time ACM Award winner HARDY performed “HomeBoy” honoring Eric Church’s ACM Icon Award.

Unable to attend in-person, ACM Artist-Songwriter Award recipient Lainey Wilson shared a pre-recorded video acceptance.

Three-time ACM Award winner Ashley McBryde performed a six-song tribute to ACM International Award recipient Luke Combs featuring “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Honky Tonk Highway,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Where the Wild Things Are,” and “Whoever You Turn Out to Be.”

ACM Service Award recipient Lori Badgett, of City National Bank, was recognized with a performance of “The River” by ACM Award winner, and the song’s original co-writer, Victoria Shaw.

Luke Bryan concluded the night’s lineup with a stirring tribute to ACM Spirit Award recipient Cody Johnson, performing “Til You Can’t.”

Wetmore recognized winners of the 2025 ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards throughout the program as well:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER: The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA: Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR: Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

CLUB OF THE YEAR: Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR: The Caverns – Pelham, TN

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR: BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

ARENA OF THE YEAR: Moody Center – Austin, TX

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR: Gil Cunningham – Neste Live

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Aaron Spalding – Live Nation

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: (TIE) Mark Hill & Craig Young

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR: Aaron Sterling

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tim Galloway

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brent Mason

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jenee Fleenor

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Drew Bollman

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Dave Cobb

The Academy of Country Music has partnered with CMT to broadcast a three-hour special episode of CMT Hot 20: ACM Honors Edition on Saturday, Sept. 27. Hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner, along with 18th ACM Honors hosts Dickerson and Pearce, the episode will feature exclusive backstage conversations with honorees and performers and memorable moments from throughout the night.

