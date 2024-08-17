See Photos from Post Malone’s Opry Debut

It was a Wednesday night at the Grand Ole Opry with a debut, a time when an artist steps into that historic circle for the first time, but this wasn’t a rising star. It was a nine-time Diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar.

Walking to the microphone to a completely sold-out crowd, Post Malone says, “My name is Austin Richard Post. And I’m here to play some songs tonight with some really amazing folks and friends of mine, and I’m honored to call them friends of mine. And I’m so terrified and beyond honored to be standing right in this spot right here.”

He continued by saying that he was “amazingly grateful and beyond floored” and that Brad Paisley had introduced him to the Opry stage. The words terrified are not what you expect to hear from a global superstar or a nervous performance from one who has sold out stadiums; however, Malone’s excitement was likened to that of a rising star who has just stepped into that circle. During Malone’s segment of the show titled “Post Malone and Friends,” he shared about his look, saying he was going for a Kmart George Strait look. Malone performed with many of his new friends in country music, including Vince Gill, John Michael Montgomery, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty.

Post Malone & Friends at the Grand Ole Opry will air as a special Opry Live on Saturday, August 24 on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels. Malone has spent over six months in Nashville writing and recording his country album F-1 Trillion, which was released on Friday, August 16th.

1 of 6

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email