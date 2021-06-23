Dimetrius Raymond Ford
Dimetrius Raymond Ford

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Three months after a violent murder on S. University and Sevier Streets, a second man has been charged.

Dimetrius Raymond Ford, 28, will be served warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder once he’s transferred to Rutherford County.

Ford was arrested by federal agents in Detroit, Michigan in late March. He was transferred to the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville, Tennessee on a parole violation in late April.

Ford is believed to have been the driver of the first get-away vehicle the night of the murder of Carlos Vazquez, 26, on March 14. Ford was able to flee the police and was on the run until his arrest.

Related: Suspect Arrested in Friday Night Fatal Shooting in Murfreesboro

Ford was recently moved to the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee where he is being held without bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here