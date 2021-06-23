MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Three months after a violent murder on S. University and Sevier Streets, a second man has been charged.

Dimetrius Raymond Ford, 28, will be served warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder once he’s transferred to Rutherford County.

Ford was arrested by federal agents in Detroit, Michigan in late March. He was transferred to the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville, Tennessee on a parole violation in late April.

Ford is believed to have been the driver of the first get-away vehicle the night of the murder of Carlos Vazquez, 26, on March 14. Ford was able to flee the police and was on the run until his arrest.

Ford was recently moved to the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee where he is being held without bond.

