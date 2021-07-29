A second woman has been arrested accused of stuffing bags full of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items at JCPenney at Stones River Town Centre but dropped the keys to the getaway vehicle and couldn’t leave on Saturday, June 26, according to detectives.

Ketarra Wright, 24, was served a warrant and arrested on July 8 at a probation office in Nashville. The Nashville woman facing charges of theft over $1,000. Detectives said additional charges could be pending.

