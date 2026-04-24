Second Suspect Arrested in Murfreesboro Armored Truck Robbery

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — (April 24, 2026) Murfreesboro police detectives, with help from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and FBI agents, have arrested a second suspect accused of robbing an armored truck at a Murfreesboro credit union and leading officers on a pursuit earlier this month.

Authorities arrested Gregory Clark, 27, of Nashville, on Tuesday, April 21, at an apartment complex on Old Hickory Place in Nashville. Officers with Metro Nashville police took Clark into custody without incident.

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Clark faces charges of aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence and recovered evidence connected to the armed robbery.

Detectives arrested the first suspect, Drew Sisco, 37, of Nashville, the day after the robbery with assistance from MNPD. Investigators also recovered some of the stolen cash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Clark and Sisco approached a Loomis armored truck outside Ascend Federal Credit Union on West Clark Boulevard on April 8. The suspects assaulted an armored truck employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Murfreesboro police officers later spotted the suspected getaway vehicle — a black 2018 Nissan Armada near Old Fort Park. The driver sped away, leading officers on a pursuit along Interstate 24 and Interstate 840 before exiting onto Northwest Broad Street toward Smyrna. Officers lost sight of the SUV after it turned onto George Franklin Road.

Investigators later learned the suspect had changed the vehicle’s license plate.

Clark is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. His General Sessions Court hearing is scheduled for June 1. Sisco remains jailed on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on May 18.

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