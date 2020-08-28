Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

A second man accused of killing a Rutherford County man was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center Thursday.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Ty Downing charged Christopher Lee White, 30, of Hopkinsville, Ky., for first-degree murder of Erick Bixler, 45, of Asbury Lane.

Bixler’s body was found July 26 at his home.

White was arrested Aug. 18 in Kentucky and held until he waived extradition.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hendrixson and Sgt. Dan Goodwin transported White from Kentucky to Rutherford County today.

Downing also charged White and co-defendant Christopher Hawk Robinson, 37, of Cerulean, Ky., with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnaping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.

White is being held on $750,000 bond. Robinson was released this week on $750,000 bond.

Hearings for both Robinson and White are set Oct. 29 in General Sessions Court.