Second Harvest Teams Up with Walmart and Sam’s to Fight Against Hunger

Walmart and Sam’s Club have kicked off the 12th year of their “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The campaign takes place through March 31 at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations around Middle Tennessee. All proceeds will remain local and assist the one in eight people – including one in six children – facing food insecurity who reside in the 46-county area that Second Harvest serves.

“Hunger affects every community, and right now, too many of our neighbors are struggling to access the food they need to thrive. The ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign is an incredible opportunity to make a real difference,” said Second Harvest President and CEO Nancy Keil. “We are grateful to Walmart, Sam’s Club and their partners for their continued commitment to fighting hunger.”

As in years past, the funds raised from this campaign stay local. Since its inception in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $206 million and helped secure 2 billion meals for the Feeding America® network of local food banks.

“At Walmart, we are deeply committed to supporting our communities and addressing food insecurity. Our annual ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign partners with Feeding America and its network, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee,” said Wade Hunt, market manager at Walmart and board member of Second Harvest. “I am proud to work with Second Harvest and know that Walmart is making a meaningful impact in the lives of my neighbors.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club are offering three main ways for customers to support the campaign and their communities:​

Product Purchase: Each participating item purchased in-store and online at Walmart will unlock a donation equivalent to one meal secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks from each supplier. 1 item = 1 meal ($0.10) up to each supplier’s maximum donation. 100 percent of funds raised through in-store purchases will benefit local member food banks. Donations will be localized based on where each item is sold. At Sam’s Club, the offer is 1 item = 5 meals ($0.50).

Register Giving: Customers will have the option to give at check-out. Customers can either round up their purchase or give $1, $5 or any amount they choose. This option is also available on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

Online Donation Page: Customers can also give online through an online donation page. The donor has the option to give to the food bank serving their billing ZIP code or the Feeding America National Office. Donation pages can be found at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart and www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“When you don’t have enough food to feed your children, you can’t think about anything else. It is the first responsibility of parents,” said Marsha Edwards, CEO of the Martha O’Bryan Center. “With the support of Walmart, Sam’s Club and Second Harvest, we can meet families’ needs by providing nutritious food and supporting their work toward greater prosperity. ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ is a powerful partnership that fills plates today and strengthens our community for tomorrow.”

For more information, visit feedingamerica.org/campaigns/fight-hunger-spark-change.

