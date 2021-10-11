Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has stepped up in a big way to fully fund 30 mobile food pantries for some of the state’s most vulnerable locations in middle Tennessee.

A check presentation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in support of the food pantries was made during halftime at a Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium. Funds from the donation began supporting mobile food pantries in July and will continue through June 2022. In addition to the major donation, fans were asked to bring non-perishable food to the game.

“We can’t thank our friends at Kroger enough for their support of Second Harvest Food Bank and ongoing commitment to see that struggling neighbors in our communities don’t go hungry,” said Nancy Keil, President & CEO of Second Harvest. “This tremendous donation, along with the food collected at yesterday’s game, will greatly help us help those in need.”

“We love partnering with Second Harvest to help support those in need across Middle and West Tennessee,” said Melissa Eads, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “Through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan we are committed to ending hunger, so this gift is right on mission for us as it supports families facing food insecurity in rural communities.”

The donation supports mobile food pantries in Bedford, Cannon, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Coffee, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Franklin, Hickman, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury Montgomery, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Warren, Weakley, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Since July 1, the mobile food pantries have distributed 300,000 pounds of food to 2100 households.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 450 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.