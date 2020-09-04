Stewart’s Creek is hosting Clarksville in their home opener this Friday night. Stewart’s Creek enters play 0-1 after falling to Mt. Juliet in week 1.

Stewart’s Creek scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter. In the second quarter, both teams would trade touchdowns, but Stewart’s Creek would add one more before halftime making it 21-7 at half.

In the second half it was all Stewart’s Creek. They added three more second half touchdowns and held Clarksville scoreless. The Red Hawks ended up winning big.

Stewart’s Creek sent Clarksville back home with a loss. The Red Hawks move to 1-1 on the season.

