Week 1 of high school football has kicked off in Tennessee as the Huntland Hornets visited the Eagleville Eagles tonight.

Eagleville scored first to take 7-0 lead. They would trade blows in the second quarter and take a 19-13 halftime lead.

The second half was a different story as Huntland came out and scored at will. They took the lead in the third and didn’t look back.

Eagleville will look to bounce back after starting out 0-1.

Check out the full scoreboards: